Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 143.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

