Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $327.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Viewray has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. Analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

