Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $8.17. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 713,343 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The stock has a market cap of $463.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8,000.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.35.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$43.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$1,328,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at C$81,285,338.75. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 668,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$829,062.76.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

