ViryaNet (OTCMKTS:VRYAF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -3.53

News stories about ViryaNet (OTCMKTS:VRYAF) have trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ViryaNet earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About ViryaNet

ViryaNet Ltd. (ViryaNet) is a provider of software solutions for mobile workforces. It also provides professional services required to implement and support the software solutions. ViryaNet’s fourth generation product suite, G4, provides Web-based solutions, which optimize the field service operations, including the creation of work orders, scheduling and dispatching field personnel, tracking equipment under warranty, managing spare parts inventory and receiving real-time reports from the field.

