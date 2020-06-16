Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

