Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

NYSE:WRI opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

