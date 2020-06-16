WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $200.71 Average PT from Analysts

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,098,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,493,000 after buying an additional 154,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,670,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after buying an additional 319,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,014,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.27. WEX has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.91.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

