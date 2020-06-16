Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.93. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 20,080 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 35,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $47,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Poskon acquired 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $38,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 241,947 shares of company stock valued at $332,024 and sold 177,064 shares valued at $253,577. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

