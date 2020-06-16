World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. World Surveillance Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

World Surveillance Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

World Surveillance Group Company Profile

World Surveillance Group Inc designs autonomous lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Company provides various services through its LTA platforms. It is focused on providing services to both the government and commercial sectors on a global scale. It designs and builds specialized airships capable of carrying various payloads and transmitting wireless communications.

