Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yandex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 2,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.