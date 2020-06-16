Zacks: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Artesian Resources an industry rank of 151 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ARTNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $118,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at $852,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,930 shares of company stock worth $244,409. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 125,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

