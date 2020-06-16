Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Hold

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

ITMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.