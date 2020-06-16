Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Hold

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFNC. TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt acquired 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.