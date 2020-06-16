Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $10.17 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.02.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 238.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 137,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

