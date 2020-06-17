$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $162,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

