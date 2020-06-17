-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). YPF posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 406.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover YPF.

Get YPF alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on YPF. Raymond James cut YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. YPF has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.