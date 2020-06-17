12,705 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,705 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 91,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $78,082,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,500.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 231,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.