14,943 Shares in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 178,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. SSR Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.