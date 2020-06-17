3,003 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $52,453,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $37,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $20,256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,815,000.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

MSGS stock opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $148.49 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

