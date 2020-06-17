59,636 Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,213,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

