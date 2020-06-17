60,651 Shares in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,496,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2,266.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 179,073 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth $3,270,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $864.02 million, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.71. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $387,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $87,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,318 shares of company stock worth $753,613 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

