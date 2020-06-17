$683.85 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $683.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.00 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $812.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $479,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

