Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.