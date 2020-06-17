AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.45, 726,629 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,790,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,043,000 after buying an additional 82,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

