AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of AfriTin Mining Ltd (LON:ATM) were up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), approximately 3,287,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,374% from the average daily volume of 223,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.37.

About AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM)

Afritin Mining Limited operates as a mining company with a portfolio of production tin assets in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo Region, north-west Namibia. The company is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

