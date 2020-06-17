Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

AGIO opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

