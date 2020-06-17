AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

