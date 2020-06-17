AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.31.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

