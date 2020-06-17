Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

