AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

