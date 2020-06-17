Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $696.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after buying an additional 379,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 180,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

