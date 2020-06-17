Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

