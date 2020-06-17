Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.88, 23,538 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 46,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02.

About Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

