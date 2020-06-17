Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Up 5.5%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34, 349,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 604,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

