Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 107,031 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,031 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.44% of Momo worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Momo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Momo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Momo by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

