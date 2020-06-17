Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 233,165 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.