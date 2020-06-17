Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 263,390 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Kimco Realty worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,155,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,956 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after buying an additional 2,386,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 85.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 2,004,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

