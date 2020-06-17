Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

