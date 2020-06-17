Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Teradyne worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE TER opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

