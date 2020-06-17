Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECD. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

