Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $180.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

