Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.39 Million Position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 272.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.86% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 699,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 630,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey acquired 14,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $515.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

