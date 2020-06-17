Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.72 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

