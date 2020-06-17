Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.14 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

