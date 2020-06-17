Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.62 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.32. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

