Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Nucor worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after buying an additional 417,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

