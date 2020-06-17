Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 234,426 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234,426 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.48% of Legg Mason worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason by 444.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LM. Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock valued at $108,319,205. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

