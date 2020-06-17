Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,649 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

