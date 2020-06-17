Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 80,872 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Atlassian worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after buying an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $191.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

