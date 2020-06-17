Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Teleflex worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $359.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

